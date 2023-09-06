Milan for Peace: lay groups promote a walk through the streets of the city

"Dona nobis pacem" is the title of the civic initiative planned for Thursday September 7, by the Diocesan Coordination of Associations, Movements and Groups, with the support of the Diocese of Milan. A closing prayer vigil will be held with Archbishop Delpini. Participants include members of the various Christian denominations affiliated to the Council of Christian Churches in Milan. The motivations explained by Cielle, ACLI, Sant'Egidio and Catholic Action (CA)

Lo skyline di Milano visto dal 31° piano di Palazzo Pirelli (Foto ANSA/SIR)

first of all, we want to send out an appeal for peace; secondly, we want to support the Church leadership today in the immense effort being made for peace.

One of these is peace, which today is once again threatened by a global climate of growing divisions and friction between world nations,

there is a danger of taking it for granted that all this will drag on for a very long time.