Diplomacy. Ferrara: “The Pope directs his gaze on the people and not on the state apparatus”

“The diplomatic activity of the Holy See is becoming increasingly important”, the Ambassador told SIR, adding that “Cardinal Zuppi's forthcoming mission to Beijing is an important new step. But it requires a great deal of realism: the Holy See continues to carry out its activities, which are primarily humanitarian in nature, but they inevitably also have a political dimension.”

Let us take the issue of prisoners, deportees and abducted children: if there is no agreement, there are no viable options, there must be cooperation on both sides. And that is politics.

In this respect, remembering the greatness of Russia, its cultural heritage, is a historical statement that has nothing to do with Putin’s neo-imperialist political agenda. There is a long history, the history of culture and civilisations, which should not be confused with the manipulative way in which it is used by the Kremlin.