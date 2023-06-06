Germany: Catholic Prize against racism to adult education project “Church for Democracy” by Land of Saxony.

The Catholic Prize against Xenophobia and Racism is awarded for the fifth time. This year, for the first time, it is jointly awarded by the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) and the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZDK). A jury selected the winners from among 39 entries. Adult Catholic education in the Land of Saxony-Anhalt was awarded the first prize of 5,000 euros for its project “Church for Democracy. Take responsibility – strengthen participation”. The second prize (worth 3,000 euros) was awarded to the St. Sebastianus Schützenjugend association for its national project “Schützen gegen Rechts” (“Protection against the right wing”), which opposes the racist drift of the far-right ancient and traditional association of “Riflemen”. The archiepiscopal gymnasium of “St. Ursula” in Lenggries was awarded the third prize (worth €2,000) for “Mädchen für Migranten – Girls for Migrants”: a project in which female students work as voluntary assistants to promote integration. The award ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 14 June, at 7.30 pm in Dresden. It will be presided over by Archbishop Stefan Hess of Hamburg, refugee representative and president of the DBK’s Migration Commission, and Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the ZDK – the co-chairs of the jury. On the sidelines of the award ceremony, Mgr. Hess and Stetter-Karp will travel to the nearby city of Zwickau to pay tribute to the work of the students of the Catholic Gymnasium “Peter Breuer” who have created a memorial in memory of all the victims of the neo-Nazi terrorist group NSU. The young people created a forest by planting trees to commemorate the victims of terrorism.