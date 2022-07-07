EU Parliament: resolutions on the protection of human rights in Hong Kong, Brazil and Tajikistan. To China, “withdraw accusations against card. Zen”

Plenaria a Strasburgo (Foto SIR/European Parliament)

(Strasbourg) The European Parliament condemns the arrest of card. Joseph Zen, “one of the greatest supporters of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong”, and of the other four directors of the Humanitarian Relief Fund (which provides humanitarian and financial support to people who have been injured, arrested or threatened during the protests against the extradition law)”. A resolution that goes in this direction was voted on by the plenary session in Strasbourg earlier today. The MEPs point out that “these and similar repressive actions, such as the closing down of over 60 civil society groups, are an attack on the freedoms protected by the fundamental law of Hong Kong, including freedom of religion or belief. They are also symptomatic of China’s endless efforts to systematically destroy the last remains of Hong Kong’s independence and freedoms and to repress the pro-democracy movement”. Such resolution calls on Hong Kong’s authorities to withdraw all their accusations against card. Zen and the other four directors – Cyd Ho, Denise Ho, Hui Po-Keung and Margaret Ng – and to free Cyd Ho.

In another document, the MEPs “firmly condemn the brutal murder of environment and human rights defenders and of natives in Brazil, more recently the killing of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian activist Bruno Pereira”. They ask the Brazilian authorities to conduct “an exhaustive, unbiassed and independent investigation into such murders and to make sure a fair trial is always guaranteed”. In addition, such resolution denounces the increasing harassment, violence and attacks against environment and human rights defenders, native populations, minorities and journalists in the country.

In addition, the European Parliament “firmly condemns the Tajik authorities’ violent repression of protesters, journalists, bloggers, lawyers and activists following the rallies in the country’s autonomous region of Gorno-Badakhshan in November 2021 and in May 2022”. It also expresses “serious concern for the deterioration of the situation of human rights in the area, and asks to put an end to the repression of the local Pamiri minority and to protect such minority”.