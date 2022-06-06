Ukraine: S.B. Shevchuk, “fierce fights in Luhansk region, the epicentre of the great resistance”. Grateful to card. Sandri who crossed the border from Romania

“Fierce fights are taking place in the Luhansk region, which has become the epicentre of the great resistance”. This is the daily “report” on the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which is now in its 102nd day, as told by S.B. Sviatoslav Shevchuk, leader of the Greek Catholic Church, in the video message which he posted yesterday. “The enemy has concentrated all its greatest forces to take the heroic cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk by storm, but unsuccessfully: Ukraine’s defenders, our army, are bravely defending our homeland. Likewise, all of the frontline – from north to south – is on fire. The enemy keeps bombing the regions of Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv. Big fights are going on in the Kharkiv region. For the umpteenth time this morning, the enemy shot missiles at Kyiv, the capital of our homeland. But Ukraine is holding on, Ukraine is fighting on. By looking into God’s wisdom and plan for our people, our God’s people, Ukraine is finding its inner strength to fight evil, to defend its homeland, its people”. In his message, the Major Archbishop of Kiev sends a special thank you to the prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, card. Leonardo Sandri, who is in Romania these days to go and visit the Ukrainian refugees. “He crossed Ukraine’s border to show the universal Christian solidarity with the victims of the war”, Shevchuk said.