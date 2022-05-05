Conference on the Future of Europe: Strasbourg, final event on May 9th with the official submission of the final report

On May 9th, Europe Day, the report on the final results of the Conference of the Future of Europe will be submitted to the presidents of the European institutions at a final ceremony taking place from 12pm to 2pm at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. According to a notice issued by the EU Parliament, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, as well as some citizens of the European and national panels, are expected to hold speeches at the event. The floor will also be taken by the co-chairs of the Conference (Guy Verhofstadt on behalf of the EU Parliament, commissioner Dubravka Šuica and the French Minister for European Affairs Clément Beaune on behalf of the French presidency of the EU Council). The 449 plenary members, including 108 citizens, 120 citizens of the European panels as well as 200 local and Erasmus students, the Ministers for European Affairs and other public figures, have been invited to the occasion. Danse l’Europe, the participatory project created by the choreographer Angelin Preljocaj on music by Jeanne Added and launched to celebrate the French presidency of the Council of the European Union, is expected to perform and Demos, an orchestra of young musicians, is also expected to play. As to what is going to happen to the results of the Conference, the European Parliament’s notice explains that it will be up to the presidents of the three European institutions to reflect “quickly on how to effectively follow up on the report, each one within their remit”.