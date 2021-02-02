Myanmar: Borrell (EU), condemns the coup. “Unacceptable attempt to forcibly overturn the will of the people”

The military coup “is an unacceptable attempt to forcibly overturn the will of the people of Myanmar”. A new, more detailed message to condemn “in the strongest terms” what happened in Myanmar was released today by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The EU representative defended the outcome of the general election on 8 November last year, when the people “expressed their strong belief in the democratic process”. “Any allegation of voting irregularities has to be settled within the proper legal and administrative channels”, he said, adding that the action that has “forcibly overturn the will of the people of Myanmar” is illegal. “The EU has been a steadfast supporter of Myanmar’s civilian and democratic transition, its peace process and national reconciliation, and its inclusive socio-economic development”, Borrell continued, calling on the military to “immediately and without any conditions” release those who were arrested yesterday and to “exercise maximum restraint, restore telecommunications, and respect human rights, freedom of expression, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”. There is a need to immediately end the state of emergency and to restore the government and the newly-elected Parliament to allow the democratic life to resume. Borrell also offered support to facilitate dialogue “with all key stakeholders who wish to resolve the situation in good faith, and to return to the constitutional order”. Finally, the High Representative also asked that the safety of the citizens of Myanmar and of the EU be guaranteed, with a warning: the EU “will consider all options at its disposal to ensure that democracy prevails”.