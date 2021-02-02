EU Commission: €14 billion to nine Member States to support employment and wage guarantee fund. Over 4 billion to Italy

The European Commission has disbursed €14 billion to nine Member States in the fourth instalment of financial support under the SURE instrument. This is the first disbursement in 2021. “As part of today’s operations – a statement explains -, Belgium has received €2 billion, Cyprus €229 million, Hungary €304 million, Latvia €72 million, Poland €4.28 billion, Slovenia €913 million, Spain €1.03 billion, Greece €728 million and Italy €4.45 billion”. All nine Member States had already received financial support under SURE (European instrument for temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) in 2020, under one of the first three issuances and disbursement operations that took place in 2020. “These loans will assist Member States in addressing sudden increases in public expenditure to preserve employment. Specifically, they will help Member States cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures that they have put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, including for the self-employed”. President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Under the SURE programme, the EU has mobilised up to €100 billion in loans for EU Member States to save jobs and keep people in work. The funds are regularly making their way to our Member States, helping them financially to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic”.