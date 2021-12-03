Mgr. Aldo Giordano: card. Hollerich (Comece), “left his mark on all of us”. Funeral service to be held in Cuneo

Comece, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, mourns the death of the apostolic nuncio to the EU, mgr. Aldo Giordano. The president of Comece, card. Jean-Claude Hollerich, states: “Mgr. Giordano left his mark on all of us”. “I have painfully learnt of the death of our brother Aldo Giordano and, on behalf of the Bishops of the European Union, I wish to express my sympathy to his family, to the staff of the Apostolic Nunciature to the EU and to all those who mourn him”. “Driven by a great wish to give his contribution to the European project from a Catholic perspective, since his arrival in Brussels he had spent every moment in the development of human and diplomatic relations”.

“Meeting him and sharing with him some nice moments of cohabitation and fraternity, along with the Bishops of Comece, has been a real blessing”, adds father Manuel Barrios Prieto, secretary general of Comece, as he recalls the Standing Committee of June 2021 in Rome and the audience with Pope Francis.

An official message from the Apostolic Nunciature to the EU announces that the funeral service for the Vatican diplomat will be held in the Cathedral of Cuneo, Italy. The date has not been decided yet.