FAFCE: webinar on “Family and Synodality: a call for participation”

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) is holding a webinar on “Family and Synodality: a call for participation”. “Family associations wish to become protagonists of the synodal movement initiated by Pope Francis”, the organisers explain. “In the same way that family members care for each other and move forward in a common understanding of unity, family associations wish today to work within the Church to create a true path of unity and communion for the common good”. The virtual meeting will take place on 9 December at 20:00. It will be opened by FAFCE President Vincenzo Bassi, who will then give the floor to Sister Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops. This will be followed by a broad debate, with the closing remarks being delivered by Angelo Bottone, a member of the “Family Solidarity” group. In addition to informing, the webinar aims to “raise awareness about the responsibility” that Christians and family organisations in particular have for synodality, “by working to create a network of encounters between families and by developing Family Associations”. FAFCE invites those interested to follow the event on the YouTube channel or the Facebook page of the Federation.