Pope Francis: audience, “do not pile up here, stay in your chair to avoid contagion”

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“Do not pile up here! Stay in your chair to avoid contagion”. Pope Francis said this off the cuff before the reading of the Gospel in various languages at the beginning of today’s general audience catechesis dedicated to the theme of healing, particularly to the connection between love and the common good. Pope Francis – who lingered among the faithful longer than usual today, walking through the courtyard where the public audiences have resumed last Wednesday – went on to draw attention to the COVID-19 health crisis and the necessary distancing measures that, alongside the use of face masks, are essential to prevent contagion. “The most important thing is to ensure safety”, he told some 500 faithful attending the traditional Wednesday meeting. After stepping out of his car, Pope Francis took off his mask and walked among the faithful, always keeping social distancing.