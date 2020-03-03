Migrants at Turkey’s border with Greece. Mitsotakis (Greek PM), “Turkey first official human trafficker”. Call for EU support

“Turkey is implementing its threats and uses people as bargaining chips to achieve its geopolitical goals and to divert attention from the appalling situation in Syria; Turkey is the first official human trafficker”. These harsh words were spoken by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (in the SIR/EC picture with Charles Michel, David Sassoli and Ursula von der Leyen, from left to right) at a press conference following today’s visit by the leaders of the EU’s institution to the land border between Greece and Turkey, where thousands of people attempting to enter Europe from Turkey are packed. “It is my duty to protect the sovereignty of my country”, Mitsotakis stated. But since “the Greek border is Europe’s external border”, “we expect concrete solidarity”. Europe “has failed to manage the migrant crisis”, according to the Greek Prime Minister, who added, speaking in the first person plural: “We have used our time unwisely, since 2015 to now”.