Germany: Mgr. Georg Bätzing, Bishop of Limburg, new president of German Bishops’ Conference

(Foto - SIR/DBK))

The new president of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) is Mgr. Georg Bätzing, Bishop of Limburg. He succeeds Card. Reinhard Marx (pictured with him in the photo – SIR/DBK), Archbishop of Munich and Freising, who had announced on 11 February that he would not serve as DBK President for a second term. Georg Bätzing, 58, is seen by the media as a representative of the “reformist wing” of the Bishops’ Conference, as one of the most admired candidates for the succession to Card. Marx, as he embodies the wishes of his predecessor, i.e. generational change and a renewal in the DBK leadership. Born in Kirchen, in the Rhineland-Palatinate state, Mgr. Bätzing has been the Bishop of Limburg since 2016. Previously, from 2012, he has been Vicar General in Trier. He studied theology and philosophy in Trier and Freiburg, and was ordained a priest in Trier in 1987. In Limburg, Mgr. Bätzing sought to heal the previous deep wounds of the diocese, by restoring trust within the Catholic community, a good job that was also acknowledged by his brother-bishops of the German Episcopate.