EU: response to pandemic. Von der Leyen, Sassoli and Merkel sign “Joint Declaration on legislative priorities for 2021″

Today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli, and Chancellor Angela Merkel, on behalf of the Council Presidency, signed the “Joint Declaration on legislative priorities” for 2021. The Declaration, a statement explains, “cements the three institutions’ commitment to adopt swiftly the necessary legislative proposals to drive the EU’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while seizing the opportunities of the climate and digital transitions”. The three presidents also signed the first-ever “Joint Conclusions on policy objectives and priorities for 2020-2024”, by which they agreed to deliver “an ambitious political and legislative agenda for recovery and renewed vitality until 2024”. Commission President von der Leyen said: “These joint agreements show the EU’s shared determination to work together to safeguard the health and jobs of our citizens across Europe. Europe needs a sustainable recovery that benefits everyone and improves our ability to respond to health crises. Now is the time to move to implementation”.